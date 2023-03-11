Colorado Springs weather forecast predicts a high of 55 and mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There is also a 30% chance of rain today after noon. Wind will range from 10-15 mph throughout the morning and afternoon. There is a 20% chance of rain and snow showers in the evening with a low of 24.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A chance of snow showers after 8am, mixing with rain after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. South southwest wind 10- 15 mph.