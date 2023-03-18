Saturday is expected to have sunny skies and a high around 40, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Light winds could come in the afternoon ranging from 5-10 mph. The evening will likely cool down to a low of 15.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.