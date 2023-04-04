Colorado Springs is forecast for chances of rain and snow throughout the day and early in the week, with a red flag warning still in effect Tuesday.

There’s a 40% chance of snow showers Tuesday, mainly after 10 a.m. Expect partly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 48 degrees. A breeze is expected to blow from the southwest, ranging from 15 to 20 mph. Gusts could get as high as 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A red flag fire warning persists Tuesday in El Paso County from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to gusty winds and low relative humidity in fire weather zones across the county.

Looking into Tuesday night, There’s a 50% chance of snow showers in the forecast, mainly before 1 a.m., with possible thunderstorms on the radar. Expect cloudy conditions in the early evening, with gradual clearing throughout the night.

Breezy conditions are in the forecast, with a low bottoming out at 15 degrees. Blustery conditions are expected to increase throughout the night, ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny skies, with a high of 52 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 66 degrees.

Saturday: Expect partly sunny conditions, with a high of 71 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 72 degrees.