Colorado Springs residents Monday will see a high near 81 and a good chance for rain, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are most likely after 2 p.m., and some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall.
New rainfall amounts of between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are expected Monday, with an additional quarter to half an inch overnight. The weather service has issued a flood watch for the area, set to expire at midnight Tuesday.
Widely scattered to numerous thunderstorms developing throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday are going to produce periods of torrential rainfall, which may result in potential flash flooding, mainly over the mountains. Turn around, don't drown! #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/610oACYUn2— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 15, 2022
Winds are expected from the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop to near 57.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 81. North wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind 10-15 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.