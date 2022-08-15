Rainfall possible in Colorado Springs

Heavy rainfall is possible in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood watch for the area. Highs will near 81 on Monday. 

 Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com

Colorado Springs residents Monday will see a high near 81 and a good chance for rain, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are most likely after 2 p.m., and some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. 

New rainfall amounts of between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are expected Monday, with an additional quarter to half an inch overnight. The weather service has issued a flood watch for the area, set to expire at midnight Tuesday.

Winds are expected from the north at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph possible. Overnight lows will drop to near 57. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 81. North wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. North wind 10-15 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

