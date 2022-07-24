Colorado Springs residents can expect showers and thunderstorms likely today, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains during the late morning and spread into the southeast plains during the late afternoon and evening hours. The main risk with thunderstorms today will be torrential rainfall which will be capable of producing localized flash flooding, especially for burn scars.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 80. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.