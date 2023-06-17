Colorado Springs residents can expect more extreme weather in Saturday's forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from noon to 7 p.m., but showers and thunderstorms are most likely to hit between noon and 4 p.m.

The temperature is expected to have a high of 66 and a low of 47. Winds will range from 5-10 mph throughout the day and evening.

Here is the full forecast, with lots of sun, from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 10-15 mph.