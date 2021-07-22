Flash flooding is possible in the Pikes Peak region Thursday, especially near burn scars, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high of 91 degrees and mild winds, the agency said.
But after 2 p.m. a 40% chance of thunderstorms is possible, bringing potential for flooding, erratic winds, lightning and small hail, the weather service said.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms return before midnight, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to drop to a low of 64 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light breezes, the weather service said.
During Friday and the weekend rain and thunderstorms could bring more chances of flooding, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.