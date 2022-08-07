Colorado Springs residents can expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the morning.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.