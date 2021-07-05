Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures around Colorado Springs early Monday before a chance of thunderstorms arrives late in the day and into the night, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather service predicts a high of 86 degrees in Colorado Springs on Monday with a 40% chance of late-day rain and thunderstorms.
Widespread thunderstorms are expected over the mountains Monday afternoon. The thunderstorms will then move over the mountain valleys and onto the plains east of Colorado Springs, the weather service says. A few of the thunderstorms over the plains may become severe over the Interstate 25 corridor later this afternoon and into the evening. Main severe weather hazards will be 1 to 1.5 inch hail and 60 mph winds.
A flash flood watch is in effect Monday over several burn scar areas in southern Colorado.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the burn scars for this afternoon. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather later this afternoon into the evening over the I-25 corridor. Main hazards are 1-1.5" hail and 60mph under strongest storms. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/LHjsfE3nFC— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 5, 2021
Flash flooding will be possible over the Spring, Decker, Junkins, and Hayden Pass burn scars, as well as the Chalk Cliffs near Buena Vista, if a heavy rain-producing thunderstorm develops over one of these burn scars.
Tuesday brings with it an 80% of rain and an expected high temperature near 80 degrees, followed by forecast high of 83 on Wednesday, 93 on Thursday and 90 on Friday.