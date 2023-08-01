Colorado Springs is forecast for round two of early afternoon storms and showers, accompanied by a high in the mid-80s Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect a high of 85 degrees and winds from the northeast forecast to range from 5 to 10 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook and flood watch both have been issued for the Colorado Springs area due to the possibility of heavy rain and pre-existing soil saturation.

“Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible across south central and southeast Colorado this afternoon and evening. The heaviest rainfall is most likely to occur across Teller and El Paso counties where saturated soil conditions lead to an elevated risk of flash flooding,” the weather service said in its forecast.

“Heavy rainfall could also produce localized flash flooding across the mountain and burn scars though the risk in these areas looks more spotty in coverage.”

“Hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, wind gusts to 60 mph, heavy rainfall and lightning will be the primary storm risks from 2 to 10 p.m.”

Looking ahead into Tuesday night, the 80% chance of showers and storms is forecast to persist through 10 p.m. Expect a low of 58 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s an 80% chance of showers and storms heading into the afternoon. Expect a high of 85 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast between noon and 3 p.m., with storms expected to continue until midnight. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, after noon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 86 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 60& chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms are likely to roll through the area in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.