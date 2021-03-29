Warm temperatures and gusty winds are expected to increase fire danger Monday in Colorado Springs, that National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 71 degrees with sunny skies and blustery winds, the agency said.
Colorado Springs average high for March 29 is 55 degrees with a record high of 75 degrees, according to the weather service.
Wind speeds are predicted to be between 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service said.
Gale force winds are expected to kick up dust especially after 2 p.m., which is why wind warnings will be in effect from noon to 6 p.m., the agency said
The conditions will increase fire danger, so a Red Flag warning will also be in effect from noon to 8 p.m., the weather service said.
Blowing dust continues before 7 p.m., the agency said.
The weather takes a turn overnight with a 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 5 a.m. Skies are expected to be partly cloudy, with a low around 24 degrees and breezy with winds between 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, the weather service said.
Snow is expected to stick around through Tuesday night with the rest of the week expected to gradually warm up, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Snow showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 48 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.