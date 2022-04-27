Hail, showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A 20% chance of showers begins after noon with temperatures reaching up to 75 degrees and gusty breezes between 5 and 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall possible, the agency said.
Thunderstorms bring chances of 1-inch hail and fire danger remains elevated due to storms producing more gusty winds than measurable precipitation, the weather service said.
The rest of the week is expected to bring sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Winds around 15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. Winds between 10 to 15 mph.