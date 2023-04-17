A round of above-average temperatures and mostly sunny skies are forecast for Colorado Springs to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Colorado Springs can expect a high of 73 degrees Monday, which is about 13 degrees above average, according to the Weather Service.

The warming trend continues Tuesday with a high of 75 and winds 15-20 mph in the afternoon — enough to bring on a red flag warning for high fire danger from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

West winds will begin to increase across the San Luis Valley today, with widespread warm, dry and windy weather expected on Tuesday. Please avoid activities that could spark a fire! #cowx pic.twitter.com/xZAICH81HP — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 17, 2023

Crews have been busy in recent weeks, working wildfires in Teller, Park, Elbert and Pueblo counties along with grass fires around Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Here's a look at the rest of this week's forecast from the Weather Service.

Wednesday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A slight chance of snow showers after noon, mixing with rain after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.