Temperatures are expected to jump above 80 degrees Friday with dangerous fire conditions expected throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Friday's high will likely reach 81 degrees with partly cloudy skies and overnight lows of 52 degrees, the agency said.
A fire weather watch warning of winds, low humidity and temperatures as high as 86, will be in effect most of the weekend, the weather service said.
Windy conditions and high temperatures are likely to continue into next week, the weather service said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph becoming 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Breezy, with a winds between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph.