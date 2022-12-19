Colorado Springs residents can expect a mostly sunny, mild start to the week before sub-zero highs hit Colorado on the first day of winter, according to the National Weather Service.
A high near 44 degrees, sunny skies and light wind are expected Monday. Another dry day with average temperatures is expected Tuesday with another high near 44.
Wednesday's forecast looks relatively similar and calm until a strong storm system pushing Arctic air into much of the West could plummet temperatures to a frigid low near -14 Wednesday night. The extreme cold is also "likely" to bring wind speeds up to 50 mph and snow showers into early Thursday morning.
Highs in much of the state could struggle to top 0, as the Springs could see a high near -6.
If you want to read up on how to keep your self and others safe in extreme cold, check out this link. It will take you to a site talking about extreme cold safety, preparedness and more.— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 19, 2022
Stay safe and stay warm all. #cowx
Link: https://t.co/GB8HP58e3P https://t.co/BmdlCHS2ai
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 44. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 8. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.