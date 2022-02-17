It should start warming up again.
A day after a weather forecast called for several inches of snow, the Pikes Peak region is expected to return to some sunshine — though temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Light snow fell across the city Wednesday, with the weather service recording just 0.1 inches of snow in the city.
Monument and Canon City received 4 inches, according to Gazette news partner KKTV. Palmer Lake and Westcliffe got 6 inches of snow, while Florence recorded 7 inches.
The weekend weather calls for a whole lot of sunshine, highlighted by temps in the high 40s and mid-50s.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between zero and 10 degrees. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.