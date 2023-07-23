Colorado Springs weather is expected to be hot with mostly clear skies, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
The high will likely reach around 94 degrees with a low of 65 degrees. Northwest winds will gust in the morning with speeds from 5-10 mph before changing directions to east, southeast in the afternoon.
Stray showers or thunderstorms may be possible in the afternoon with a 24 percent chance of precipitation.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 96. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only