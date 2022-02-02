Click or tap here for a list of closures and delays
Click or tap here for the latest Colorado road conditions.
The snow has ended but the cold remains.
A high of just 20 degrees is in Thursday's forecast, with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The morning's wind chills could between minus-5 and minus-15 degrees, the weather service predicts.
This week's snowstorm forced Academy District 20, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Colorado Springs District 11, District 49, Harrison District 2, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Manitou Springs School District 14 and several other school districts across the region to close.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, a slow-moving storm system dropped about a foot of snow in Colorado Springs. On Tuesday, the city had 4.9 inches — which is 0.6 inches more than what it had in all of January. It was the most significant snowfall this year.
However, the weather is expected to warm up.
Colorado Springs could see a high of 36 degrees Friday, followed by temperatures in the mid-40s Saturday, according to the weather service. Both days are forecast to be sunny.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-10 mph in the morning.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between -5 and 5. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.