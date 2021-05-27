Colorado Springs will stay sunny and warm for most of the day but evening showers are possible Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 73 degrees with moderate winds between 10 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Rain and thunderstorms are possible after 5 p.m.
Overnight, skies are forecast to be partly cloudy with a low around 46 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said.
Patterns of sunshine, warm temperatures and afternoon storms are likely Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.
High chances of rain are forecast Sunday and Memorial Day.
"The holiday weekend likely won’t be a total washout, but there will definitely be rain to deal with... Storm chances stick around early next week as well," Gazette news partner KKTV said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: High near 70 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Memorial Day: High near 60 degrees with winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%.