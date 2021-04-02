Warm, dry weather is expected in Colorado Springs Friday through early next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Friday will likely reach a high of 70 degrees with partly sunny skies and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures will reach a low of 40 degrees, which is higher than the overnight low has been for the last couple weeks — in the 20s or 30s, the weather service said.
Saturday creeps up higher with Sunday likely topping out at 76 degrees. There is no sight of precipitation in upcoming forecasts, the agency said.
"The wind will start to pick up to begin the new work week as a front tries to approach from the northwest," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "This will drop our temps down around 10 degrees or so, but it looks like any moisture stays primarily to our north."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds 10 to 15 mph.