Colorado Springs steers clear of rain Monday with sunny skies and highs in the 70s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are expected to reach 75 degrees with sunny skies and winds around 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to fall to 46 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Tuesday will likely bring more of the same. Wednesday, more cloud cover is expected to set in with temperatures hitting 80 degrees.
Thunderstorms are possible toward the end of the week, the agency said.
Precipitation over the past weekend pushed this month's total rainfall to 2.46 inches in Colorado Springs, nearly half an inch more than the 1.99 inches of rainfall typical for the entirety of May, the weather service said.
Tornado warnings and watches were in effect for more than a dozen counties in Colorado on Sunday afternoon with 17 tornadoes confirmed across the state over the weekend, the weather service said.
Most of the twisters touched down in fields, but several power poles near Sterling sustained damage, David Barjenbruch a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder, said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees ands winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.