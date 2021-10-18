Colorado Springs is expected to see above-average temperatures this week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday is likely to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees, 10 degrees above the average high for Oct. 18, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to hover in the mid- to high 60s the rest of the week, several degrees above average highs, the weather service said.
Tuesday poses risks for the rapid spread of fire because of high winds and low humidity forecast for Colorado Springs, the agency said.
There are no signs of precipitation this week, the weather service predicted.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph.