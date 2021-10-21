Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s Thursday, continuing a streak of mild, dry weather, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Partly sunny skies will be accompanied by 5 to 15 mph winds and a high of 65 degrees, the agency said.
Overnight skies stay mostly clear with a low of 35 degrees, the weather service said.
Friday and Saturday will likely hit the 70s with sunshine and more dry days ahead.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.