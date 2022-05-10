The Pikes Peak region and its surroundings are expected to see another day of critical fire weather Tuesday, thanks to a forecast of dry conditions and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The south central and southeast parts of Colorado could have wind gusting up to 50 mph with relatively low humidity, enough to "favor very rapid rates of fire growth and spread," the weather service said in a report.
Colorado Springs is forecast to have a high of 77 degrees Tuesday, with winds gusting up to 30 mph, the weather service predicts. The weather is expected to be warmer Wednesday, with temperatures in the high 80s.
"Not much change, as windy, warm, and dry weather continues," Gazette news partner KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said in a report, referring to Wednesday's forecast.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Patchy blowing dust after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with a west wind 5-10 mph becoming south 25-35 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.
Thursday: Patchy blowing dust between noon-4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15-25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a west wind 10-20 mph becoming south in the morning.