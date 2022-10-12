More dry and mild conditions are expected in Colorado Springs Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday could see a high near 67 with clear, sunny skies and "light" wind around 10-15 mph. Thursday's conditions are expected to be much the same with a high near 64, while Friday could warm up slightly to a high near 71.
Lows are expected to hover in the upper 30s through the week.
Dry conditions and mild temperatures are anticipated today. Freezing temperatures are expected tonight across the San Luis Valley, and a HARD FREEZE is possible over the southern and central sections of the valley floor. #cowx pic.twitter.com/80PGCVuAIm— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 12, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 67. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10-15 mph in the morning.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.