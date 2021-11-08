After record-setting high temperatures in Colorado Springs on Saturday temperatures are expected to cool down throughout the upcoming week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday's high is likely to hit 62 degrees with mostly sunny skies and mild breezes, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are predicted to drop to 34 degrees with mostly clear skies, the weather service said.
Saturday's record high hit 77 and Sunday's tied a record, again at 77, in Colorado Springs.
Tuesday's high could reach 61 degrees then high temperatures are forecast drop into the 50s until Friday, the agency said.
No signs of rain or snow appear during the upcoming week but the lack of moisture means increased fire danger is expected in the Pikes Peak region Monday, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday / Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 10 mph.