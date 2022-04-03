Dense fog could settle in over northern El Paso County on Sunday evening, making driving dangerous.
The fog is expected to form around 10 p.m. and could last until 9 a.m. Monday. Drivers should be cautious along Interstate 25, said Steve Hodanish, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The area could also see some slushy snow.
"It’s not going to be your best Monday morning commute," Hodanish said.
Banded rain and snow expected across the region today and fire weather concerns grow from Tuesday through Thursday. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/og09o0ql6K— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 3, 2022
Around Colorado Springs, the weather service forecasts a 50% chance of rain Sunday, with the chance increasing to 70% in the evening.
The weather service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for snow across the mountains. Pikes Peak could receive a few inches in the storm expected to last into Monday morning.
The northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains are expected to get the highest accumulations of up to a foot. The Wet Mountains could see up to 8 inches, according the weather service.
March of 2022 in Colorado Springs: Average Temperature: 41.1F (+0.0F). Precipitation: 0.75 inches (-0.04"). Snowfall: 7.9 inches (+2.4 inches). #cowx https://t.co/jaaOFVhKQT pic.twitter.com/tg44dkysNF— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 3, 2022
Dry windy weather will return to El Paso County on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with high fire danger predicted for Wednesday, Hodanish said.
The high temperature could be 58 on Monday, 64 on Tuesday and 49 on Wednesday, the agency predicts.
Most of El Paso County is in moderate drought after a fairly average month for precipitation, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows.
In March, the Colorado Springs area received .75 inches of precipitation, which is 0.04 inches below normal, according to the National Weather Service.