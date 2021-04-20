An overnight freeze and snow showers left roads icy and snow-packed in around Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.
Road conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning as temperatures creep up, but highs will not get beyond the 30s or 40s Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Click or tap here for delays and closings across Colorado Springs and Pueblo areas. Click or tap here for traffic and road updates around Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs Police Department issued and accident alert for the city due to hazardous road conditions.
"Cold temperatures and slick roads will prevail for us, so plan to add extra time for the drive," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Wind chills will be in the single digits out the door! "
Snow totals around Colorado after overnight storm
Skies are expected to be partly sunny with a high of 38 degrees and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Overnight chances of snow return at a 20% possibility with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 21 degrees. Winds are projected to be around 5 mph.
Wednesday's forecast also holds more snow, but accumulation is expected to be less than half an inch.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Cloudy, with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain showers after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers after noon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.