Enjoy it while you can, Colorado Springs.
Tuesday is expected to see temperatures in the mid 60s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. But that warm trend ends Wednesday with the onset of two days of winter-like conditions, with rain and snow expected to fall.
"Winter returns (Wednesday and Thursday), at least to the mountains and Palmer Divide, where up to a foot of snow is possible," the weather service tweeted. "Lower elevations, especially across the eastern plains will see more rain than snow. Travel could be slow from Colorado Springs to Denver (Thursday) morning."
The snowfall should start falling Wednesday afternoon through Thursday night, with precipitation projections are between 3-6 inches of snow, the weather service predicts. Temps on those days are expected to be in the 40s and 50s.
"Again, highest totals will likely be found in places to the north and west of Colorado Springs, as well as to the west and southwest of Pueblo," Gazette news partner KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said about Thursday's forecast in a report. "The southeast plains will likely only see light rain showers out of this storm, as the main threat will be focused farther west."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: Rain showers before midnight, then rain and snow showers between midnight and 4am, then snow showers after 4 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 28. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1-3 inches possible.
Thursday: Snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 40. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 2-4 inches possible.
Thursday night: A 30% chance of snow showers before 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 5-10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.