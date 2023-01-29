Colorado Springs residents can expect a chance of snow showers and low wind chills going into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Northern and southern El Paso County is under a Winter Chill Advisory until 11 a.m. Monday for wind chills as low as 20 below zero. The cold wind could cause frostbite and residents are asked to use caution when traveling outside.

There is a 40% chance of snow in Colorado Springs tonight and areas of fog before 8 p.m. with a low of -1 degrees, the weather service said.

A Hazardous Weather Outlook is also in effect for light snow that will continue on and off across the southeast plains with an accumulation of under an inch, the weather service said. Showers are expected to continue in the Continental Divide, with a light snow accumulation.

Multiple school districts around the El Paso County area are announcing delays and closures ahead of Monday morning, and Colorado Springs was on accident watch earlier this evening, according to the police department.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office will also have a delayed start and will open to the public at 10 a.m., according to a news release from the office.

Below is a list of Monday's delays and closures:

School Districts

Academy District 20 - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool

Calhan RJ1: No out-of-district transportation

Canon City RE-1: Closed. E-Learning for 6th - 12th Grade will occur.

Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind: 2 Hours Late

Colorado Springs Dist. 11: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Due to low temperatures and degraded road conditions.

District 49 - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool.

Elizabeth Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late

Ellicott 22 - Closed

Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 - 2 Hours Late.

Harrison Dist. 2: Closed

Huerfano Re-1: 2 Hours Late

Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - 2 Hours Late.

Manitou Springs SD 14 - 2 Hours Late

Manzanola School - 2 Hours Late

Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 - 2 Hours Late. No college bus.

Peyton 23JT - 2 Hours Late, No morning preschool, No out-of-district transportation

Pueblo Dist. 60 – Closed

Pueblo Dist. 70 - Closed

Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE: 2 Hours Late

Widefield School District 3 - 2 Hours Late.

Private & Charter Schools

Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo - Closed, only staff will report. No preschool

Banning Lewis Academy - 2 Hours Late. (K-5 will begin class at 10morning; 6-12 will begin class at 9:45 a.m.)

CEC Colorado Springs - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Children's Palace Learning Center - Closed

CIVA Charter High School - Closed for in-person instruction. Transition to remote learning.

Colorado Springs Christian Schools - Delayed Start.

The Colorado Springs School: All classes will begin at 10 a.m. Bus transportation will operate on a 2-hour delayed schedule and Morning Care will not be offered.

Colorado Military Academy - 2 Hours Late. Rocket Club for before school care will be closed.

Connect Charter School - Closed. Mon. SAT class rescheduled for Thurs. a.m.

Corpus Christi Catholic School: 2 Hours Late. Due to road conditions, school will be on a two hour delay.

CPCD Head Start: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Divine Redeemer Catholic School: 2 Hours Late

Early Connections Learning Centers: Sand Creek location CLOSED, all other locations OPEN

Evangelical Christian Acad.: 2 hour delay start.

Fremont Co. Head Start: Closed but operating remotely, No preschool. there is no in-person learning

GLOBE Charter Sch. - 2 Hours Late. There will be no Before Care

Handprints Early Education Ctr - Opening at 8am

James Irwin Charter Schools - 2 Hours Late

Liberty Tree Academy - 2 Hours Late

Mountain Song Community School - 2 Hours Late. Doors open at 10 a.m. Full-day kindergarten through 8th grade classes start at 10:15 a.m. There will be no half-day kindergarten.

New Summit Charter Academy - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool. Prodigy Childcare will open at 8 a.m.

Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning - 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool

St. Gabriel Classical Academy - 2 Hours Late. Due to extreme cold/windchill St. Gabriel Classical Academy will be on a two hour delay tomorrow. Drop-off from 9:40-9:50 am.

St. Paul Catholic School: Delayed 2 hours Monday

St. John Neumann Catholic School – Closed.

St. Therese - Pueblo - Closed, No preschool. Due to extreme cold and anticipated snowfall

The McClelland School - Closed

Thomas MacLaren School - 2 Hours Late

The Vanguard School: 2 Hours Late

Government offices

Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov.: Closed but operating remotely

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office - open to public at 10 a.m.

Military bases

Fort Carson: 4ID/non-4ID units report between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. USAG report so services, aside from CYS, operational by 8:30 a.m.

Peterson Space Force Base: 2 Hours Late. Delayed reporting for Peterson SFB, Schriever SFB and Cheyenne Mountain SFS

Pueblo Chemical Depot: 2 hrs late for non-mission-essential staff.

Cities & Counties:

City of Pueblo: 2 Hours Late. Mayor Gradisar authorizes a 2-hour delay for the opening of City Offices on Monday, January 30, 2023 including Municipal Court, with City offices opening at 10 a.m.

Organizations

A Caring Pregnancy Center – Closed.

Building Blocks-Belmont - Closed

Pueblo Zoo - Closed.

Colleges and universities

Pima Medical Institute: 10am start

Churches/Synagogues

Church For All Nations: Opening at 10 am

First Presbyterian Church : 2 Hours Late, No AM kindergarten and preschool. All morning activities canceled. Building opens at 10 a.m.

Vista Grande Baptist Church – Afternoon/evening activities canceled.

Medical

Southern Colorado Health Network: 2 Hours Late

Rocky Mountain PACE - AM Shift Cancelled

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 20% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 20. Wind chill values between -5 and -15. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 45. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.