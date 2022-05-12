Thursday's forecast of "damaging wind gusts" and warm temperatures put the Pikes Peak region in high fire danger once again, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reports.
"Critical to extreme fire danger expected today across southern Colorado," the weather service said in a tweet.
Affected areas include alongside and west of Interstate 25 in west El Paso and Huerfano counties, the weather service says. It adds: "Please avoid any activities that could start a wildfire!"
As of 6:20 a.m., a vehicle fire shut down traffic on Colorado 115 about 11 miles north of the Florence area, between Barrett Road and County Road F45, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported. The area reportedly has seen strong winds.
Thursday's forecast in Colorado Springs could see a high near 77 degrees with "very windy" conditions, the weather service predicts, including wind gusts up to 60 mph. Winds are expected to calm down Friday, with winds between 10-20 mph and a high of 77 degrees.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Patchy blowing dust between 9-3 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with a west wind 35-40 mph decreasing to 25-30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.