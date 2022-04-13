The Pikes Peak region once again will be under critical fire weather on Wednesday, thanks to strong, gusty winds, forecasters say.
That means the public should avoid activities that "could start a wildfire," the National Weather Service in Pueblo said in a tweet. This includes outdoor burning, throwing cigarettes out of a window and creating sparks or operating machinery on dry grass.
Wednesday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for sunny skies, a high near 43 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph, the weather service says. There's a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
"We are cooler today with highs in the 40s and 50s," Gazette news partner KKTV chief meteorologist Brian Bledsoe said in a report, referring to the region. "Wind will be lightest in the early morning, before really picking back up in the afternoon."
The Colorado Springs area and southeast Colorado have been hit with a series of grass fires in the past week, including one on the south edge of El Paso County and another near Las Animas on Tuesday.
Critical fire weather conditions will continue today and tomorrow. Please avoid activities which could start a wildfire! Conditions on Tuesday have the potential to be extremely dangerous due to very strong winds which are expected to occur. #cowx pic.twitter.com/BAd2LxwMv1— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 13, 2022
Thursday's forecast calls for warmer temps in Colorado Springs, with a high near 56 degrees, but it is expected to remain windy with gusting up to 35 mph, the weather service predicts.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow showers between 3-4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 10-15 mph becoming west-northwest 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 10-20 mph.