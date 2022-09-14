Colorado Springs can expect cooler temps Wednesday with a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The Pikes Peak region will likely see showers and thunderstorms over the mountains with scattered showers expected over the mountain valleys and plains bringing the possibility of cloud to ground lightning, the NWS said.
Light snow is expected over the highest peaks as a trough sets up over the region.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4-5 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10-15 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.