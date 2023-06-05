Colorado Springs is expected to experience "rinse and repeat" thunderstorm conditions each day through the end of the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected before 5 p.m., Monday with a high near 63 and south southeast winds between 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70% and new rainfall amounts between a tenth to a quarter of an inch; potentially higher in thunderstorm areas are possible.

Scattered thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain and localized flash-flooding are expected over the Interstate 25 corridor and higher terrain Monday as well.

The recent dip to cooler temperature highs and rainy weather brought more snow atop America's Mountain over the weekend, and more is forecast over the next few days, the weather service said.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 5-15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 72. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.