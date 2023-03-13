Colorado Springs residents could see possible light rain and balmy temperatures as part of a steep warming trend expected to last through midweek, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A near-seasonal high of 50 and mostly sunny skies are expected Monday with a 20% chance of rain showers between 3-4 p.m.

Isolated snow and rain showers are forecast for the Sangre de Cristo and Sawatch ranges Monday, with thunder and strong winds possible during the storm.

Temps could jump to a high near 61 Tuesday and a high near 68 Wednesday in a bout of sunny, spring-like weather before the snow is expected to arrive in Colorado Springs by Wednesday night and last into Thursday night.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 7 a.m. High near 38. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.