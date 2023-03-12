Colorado Springs residents can expect a 30% chance of snow showers Sunday, mainly after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Partly sunny skies too, with a high near 41 and southeast winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Scattered to numerous snow showers are expected across the mountains today, with scattered to numerous snow and rain showers over the valleys. Visibility under these showers may become reduced, and roads could become slick under any snow showers across the higher elevation roads. Along with that, thunder can not be ruled out with any stronger showers the develop this afternoon.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7am, then snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.