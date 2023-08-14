The week starts out cool, but thunderstorms and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s return to the Pikes Peak region the rest of the week.

Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 73 Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Light east southeast winds will blow, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop over the higher terrain throughout the day. There could be some storms that produce dangerous cloud to ground lightning and brief torrential rainfall. Localized flash flooding will be possible for the burn scar areas, especially the Spring Scar, which will likely be the most at risk.

Best chances of storms that produce heavy rainfall will be over the eastern San Juan Mountains and southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In addition, there may be a few stronger storms for the eastern San Juan Mountains and a low end chance of a storm becoming severe over the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. If this does occur, there could be strong outflow winds up to 60 mph and nickel to quarter size hail.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.