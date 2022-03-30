Windy, chilly and perhaps snowy conditions are expected to stick around for at least another day.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Colorado Springs is forecast to see another cooler-than-usual Wednesday, with temps in the high 40s and some breeze. There's a 30% chance of snow showers, mainly in the afternoon.
The weather could take a turn Thursday, with sunshine and a high near 60 degrees, the weather service predicts.
Friday could see a chance of showers starting in the afternoon and a high near 57 degrees before more warmer temps and sunshine on Saturday, with a high near 66 degrees.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly between noon and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 10-15 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.