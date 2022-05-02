A cool start to the week precedes rain and temperatures in the 60s and 70s in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures aren't expected to get above 58 degrees Monday with a 20% chance of showers then sunshine and wind gusts between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures could drop to 32 degrees and a freeze watch, warning of cold temperatures that could kill crops and "sensitive vegetation," will be in effect from midnight until 9 a.m. Tuesday, the weather service said.
Tuesday through Wednesday night chances of rain and thunderstorms are possible with temperatures likely to hit 80 degrees by the end of the week, the weather service said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Wind between 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees and wind between 10 to 15 mph.