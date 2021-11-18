Fire danger is expected to be elevated in the Pikes Peak region Thursday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach 50 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are anticipated to drop down to 32 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures could hit the 60s Friday and hover in the 50s throughout the weekend, the weather service said.
No precipitation is expected during the upcoming several days.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.