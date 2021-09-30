Overnight moisture in the Pikes Peak region meant rain for some areas and snow in other spots.
Colorado Springs saw 0.11 inches of rain during the past 24 hours while high elevations such as Pikes Peak received a layer of snow.
The exact amount of snow is not known because there are no observers on the peak, said Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Elevations above 12,000 feet are likely to see light to moderate snow through Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo tweeted.
More rain is expected in Colorado Springs on Thursday and Friday with a 30% chance of showers before 4 p.m. and less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the agency predicted.
Thursday's high is not expected to pass 57 degrees and the overnight low is expected to sink to 45 degrees, the agency said.
Friday could bring higher chances of rain at 60% followed by slight chances of showers Saturday. Later in the weekend and early next week, skies are expected to clear with temperatures rebounding into the 70s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.