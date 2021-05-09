Xandra Rosvall-Brewer, 3, climbs around behind Balanced Rock in Garden of the Gods as a storm, accented by mammatus clouds, passes overhead. Mammatus clouds are usually found on the underside of towering cumulonimbus clouds and get their name from their resemblance to a womans breasts. There is a slight chance of more rain through the rest of this week. Michael Ciaglo/The Gazette