Mother’s Day Sunday will be cool and cloudy with possible rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Sunday’s high is expected to reach 45 degrees with afternoon winds between 10 to 15 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40% with new rainfall amounts expected to be fewer than 1/10th of an inch.
Showers are likely around 11 p.m. and a thunderstorm is possible between 11 p.m. and midnight, then showers after midnight, the agency reported. Sunday’s low will be 36 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the agency. The chance for evening showers is 90%, with new rainfall amounts between 1/10th and one-fourth of an inch, with higher amounts possible during thunderstorms.
“Rain will likely turn to snow for the higher elevations Sunday evening and be scattered through Monday,” Gazette news partner KKTV reported. “Late on Monday, snow levels drop to 6,000 ft and bring some snow showers across all of the Pikes Peak region by daybreak Tuesday."
Chances of precipitation will decrease at the end of the week, with temperatures rising into the mid-70s by Thursday, the weather service said.
Here’s the rest of this week’s forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: High near 49 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph. A chance of rain and snow showers before 8 a.m., then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5-10 mph.