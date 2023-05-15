Cool and cloudy conditions are expected Monday to kick off another rain-filled week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Rain showers and thunderstorms originating in the high terrain could make their way over the Interstate 25 corridor by Monday afternoon, when Colorado Springs could see a 30% chance of scattered showers, mainly after 3 p.m. A high near 66 with up to 10 mph north winds is expected, and that chance of rain persists until around 8 p.m. into an overnight low near 45.

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms reemerges after 12 p.m., Tuesday, but more sunshine and a warmer high near 74 is possible.

Wednesday could see a similar high near 73 and some "likely" showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, in the afternoon. Rain chances are currently forecast through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 5-10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 68. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 61. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.