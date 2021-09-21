The tail end of a cold front in Colorado Springs is expected to keep temperatures cool Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Tuesday's high is expected to reach 59 degrees on the last full day of summer with mostly sunny skies, the weather agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to reach a low of 41 degrees with clear skies, the weather service said.
Temperatures rebound Wednesday with highs expected to hit 80 degrees on the first day of fall, which officially arrives at 1:20 p.m. The rest of the week and weekend is forecast to be sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.