A 19 day streak of red flag warnings, which urged residents of fire danger, ended Sunday after parts of the region received rain and snow, but the upcoming week could keep Colorado Springs on track to be the driest April on record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

This April in Colorado Springs is tied with 1964 for lack of precipitation in the city, Gerg Heavner, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Areas like Woodland Park received as much as 7 inches of snow Sunday and Colorado Spring received one-hundredth of an inch of precipitation with other parts of the city getting as much as one-tenth of an inch of precipitation, according to the weather service.

A 20% chance of snow showers was forecast before 9 a.m. Monday. Otherwise, the forecast is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 50 degrees, the agency said.

High temperatures are likely to rebound into the 70s the rest of the week with gusty winds expected to return by Friday.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees. Light and variable wind between 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Wind between 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Wind between 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.