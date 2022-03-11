In just a few words, the National Weather Service in Pueblo pretty much summed up what to expect this weekend.
"Cool today, cold tonight, then warmer temperatures for this weekend!" the weather service said in a tweet.
After a week of snow, expect the weather to take a shift Friday with a high near 34 degrees and sunny skies. That forecast is followed by temps in the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday, with more sunny skies.
"Mostly sunny and cold conditions will prevail (on Friday), with high temperatures topping out in the 20s and 30s for most areas," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Luke Victor said in a report. "Plan on sunshine and dry time this weekend with temps in the 40s and 50s Saturday. We warm to the 50s and 60s by Sunday!"
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 34. Wind chill values between minus-5 and 5 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10-20 mph.