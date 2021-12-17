A streak of mild, sunny weather is expected in Colorado Springs during the upcoming days, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach 42 degrees Friday with sunny skies, the agency said.
Further toward the Central Mountains, along the the Continental Divide north of Cottonwood Pass, one to two inches of light snow is expected to fall, the weather service said.
Overnight in Colorado Springs, skies are likely to be mostly clear with a low of 12 degrees, the agency said.
Through the weekend and into early next week high temperatures are expected to stay in the 40s and 50s with plenty of sunshine, the weather service said.
Thursday marked the 219th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that has been going since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 55d degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.