Cool with sun await Colorado Springs residents today.
Mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high near 51, but breezy with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Isolated light snow showers are expected across the northern parts of the central mountains today, with new snow accumulations anticipated to be less than an inch. Brisk west winds gusting up to 30 to 40 mph at times this morning may create patchy blowing snow.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.