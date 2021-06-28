Monday is expected to be cool and wet in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 61 degrees, but the average high for June 28 is 85 degrees, the agency said.
Skies are likely to stay mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms between noon and 2 p.m. at a 60% chance. Winds are expected to be light, the weather service said.
Overnight storms continue at a 30% chance with a low of 51 degrees, the agency said.
Thunderstorms are forecast throughout the week with temperatures hovering in the 70s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 77 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 9 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.