You can expect to see more rain with mild temperatures on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high for the day will be around 66 and chance of precipitation is 70%. Thunderstorms are most likely to hit between 2-5 p.m., but the chance for them remains throughout the day.

In the evening, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 p.m. The clouds will start to part as the night progresses. The low will be around 47.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the morning.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.